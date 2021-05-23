A 17-year-old named Christian Juvet has been working hard on restoring a huge concrete American flag at a local park in California to complete his Eagle Scout project.

He said the concrete flag memorial was in “disarray, had graffiti on it, skid marks, all sorts of dirt and gunk on it,” according to Fox News.

“I did some research and found out the historic significance of it and that it was actually made during World War II to honor veterans,” Juvet told the outlet on Saturday.

When he realized how important the monument to the veterans was, he decided to refurbish the flag, so he and his fellow scouts from Troop 95 set out to accomplish their mission.

“That really motivated me to give back to the community,” the young man explained. “What my project entailed was sanding down the flag then painting it to give it vibrance so that the community can hold on to it.”

The location at Roeding Park was initially planted with flowers but the city of Fresno chose to put in a permanent concrete flag in 2007.

Mark Standriff, who is the director of Beautify Fresno, helped Juvet with the project.

“Just to have this young man come along and not only offered to do this for the city but frankly for the community,” Standriff noted. “We said absolutely.”

The city power washed the concrete before Juvet and his team began working on it, according to Fox 26.

“Now, it’s very vibrant, we’re just fixing it up and I believe that that’s going to make a big difference,” Juvet said.

“The beauty of these Eagle Scout projects is a legacy, they can come back and share them,” his father, Don, commented, adding he is extremely proud of his son.

The project took about a month to complete, according to Juvet, who said, “It was a lot of hard work, but it all paid off.”

The teenager is thankful to those who helped him and plans to channel his love for art into studying graphic design in college.