Appearing Monday on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said there is growing circumstantial evidence that the coronavirus could have originated from a lab.

A transcript is as follows:

REBECCA QUICK: How this pandemic started is becoming more and more of an issue. A new story out that suggests there were three people from that Wuhan lab who got very sick and that kind of lends some credence to the idea that this was manmade, this was created in a lab and accidentally got out, not something that happened in nature.

DR. SCOTT GOTTLIEB: Right, and this is consistence with the State Department bulletin that said there were some illnesses in that lab in the fall. Now we know that three other people who were sick, based on this latest report, were actually hospitalized at a time that would put it sufficiently early that it could have triggered this epidemic. […] I think the ledger on the side of the lab continues to grow and the question for a lot of people is going to be when are too many coincidences too much? When does it just seem that there are too many things that suggest that this could have come out of a lab? And right now, there’s more and more circumstantial evidence, certainly. I don’t think we’re ever going to get to the bottom of this because unless we have a whistleblower — assuming it did come out of a lab, and I’m not saying it did, but assuming it did — unless we have a whistleblower or a regime change in China, you’re not going to truly find out.