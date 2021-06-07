W.H.O. Advisory Board Member: China’s ‘Massive Cover-up’ on Coronavirus Still Happening

Appearing Monday on the Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom, World Health Organization advisory board member Jamie Metzl stated the communist Chinese government’s “massive cover-up” of the origins of the coronavirus still persists.

A partial transcript is as follows:

JAMIE METZL: The problem that face here isn’t the W.HO. or even really Dr. Fauci, the problem is the Chinese have engaged in a massive cover-up that is going on until this day, involving destroying samples, hiding records, placing a universal gag order on Chinese scientists and imprisoning Chinese citizen journalists asking the most basic questions. That’s what we need to get around.

DANA PERINO: Should the rest of the world presume that it started in a lab and then go from there, and then try to figure out a way to assume in this case that the Chinese have done this cover-up, it did it start in a lab and then go from there?

METZL: I don’t think we can make the presumption without a full investigation. We need to do everything possible to have a full investigation. […] The more that China stonewalls, the more suspicious that it looks. […] We can’t give China a veto over whether or not we investigate the world’s worst pandemic in a century and then do everything we can to make everybody safe.