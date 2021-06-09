Over 170 hospital workers in Houston, Texas, are suspended for refusing the coronavirus vaccine and will be fired in two weeks if they maintain their position.

Fox News reported the employees are suspended without pay, as they missed the hospital’s mandatory deadline Monday.

Houston Methodist Hospital President and CEO Marc Boom said about the situation, “It is unfortunate that today’s milestone of Houston Methodist becoming the safest hospital system in the country is being overshadowed by a few disgruntled employees.”

“I know that today may be difficult for some who are sad about losing a colleague who’s decided to not get vaccinated,” Boom wrote in the memo. “We only wish them well and thank them for their past service to our community, and we must respect the decision they made.”

The Washington Post reported “dozens of medical workers” protested the policy outside the hospital. “Vaxx is Venom,” a sign apparently read. “Don’t Lose Sight of Our Rights,” read another.

But the hospital’s memo noted exemptions may be accepted based on medical condition, pregnancy, or religious belief:

Apply for and submit all required documentation for an exemption based on a medical condition (including pregnancy deferment) or sincerely held religious belief on or before May 3, 2021, in accordance with the procedure described in this policy.