A recent study conducted by the world renowned Cleveland Clinic found that survivors of the Chinese coronavirus show lasting immunity against the virus, and those who have previously been infected with the virus “are unlikely to benefit” from a coronavirus vaccination.

“Individuals who have had SARS-CoV-2 infection are unlikely to benefit from COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] vaccination, and vaccines can be safely prioritized to those who have not been infected before,” read the conclusion of the study examining the necessity of coronavirus vaccinations for those who have been previously infected with the virus.

The Cleveland Clinic says this research provides insight into how one’s immune system protects the body after a coronavirus infection is confirmed.

The study examined previously infected individuals who received the vaccine, compared with previously infected individuals who did not, and individuals who had never been infected with the coronavirus, who received the vaccine, as well as those uninfected individuals who remained unvaccinated.

In conducting the study, 52,238 Cleveland Clinic employees were evaluated, 2,579 of whom had previously contracted the Wuhan virus. Among those 2,579 previously infected employees, 1,359 (53 percent ) remained unvaccinated, while 1,220 (47 percent) were vaccinated.

The Cleveland Clinic says that over the five months of the study, the coronavirus did not occur in anyone among the group of 2,579 previously infected individuals, including the 1,359 who did not take the vaccine.

“The cumulative incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection among previously infected unvaccinated subjects did not differ from that of previously infected subjects who were vaccinated, and that of previously uninfected subjects who were vaccinated,” the study found.

“Not one of the 2,579 previously infected subjects had a SARS-CoV-2 infection, including 1,359 who remained unvaccinated throughout the duration of the study,” the study revealed.

The Cleveland Clinic added that those who are more likely to be at risk are individuals who have never been infected with the coronavirus and remain unvaccinated.

The cumulative incidence of coronavirus infection “remained almost zero among previously infected unvaccinated subjects, previously infected subjects who were vaccinated, and previously uninfected subjects who were vaccinated, compared with a steady increase in cumulative incidence among previously uninfected subjects who remained unvaccinated,” the study found.

While the study found that unvaccinated survivors of the coronavirus show lasting immunity against the virus, the Cleveland Clinic still recommends that anyone who can get the vaccine, should, telling FOX 8, “We don’t know how long the immune system will protect against reinfection or protect against variants.”

The Cleveland Clinic went on to insist that it is safe to get the coronavirus vaccine, even if an individual has previously tested positive for the Wuhan virus.

“This data could guide vaccination efforts should there be a shortage of vaccine supply and in areas where vaccine supply is limited,” the Cleveland Clinic said of its study.

