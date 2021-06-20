Boy Raises $13K to Help Girl Battling Cancer Get Service Dog

A 10-year-old boy who recently got his own service dog worked to do the same thing for another young person in need.

Archer Bellucci of Cibolo, Texas, met Phish Food in the fall of 2020. The service dog offers the little boy comfort as he fights a chronic and painful bone disorder, Fox 29 reported in May.

Archer checks in from Las Vegas! He’s here picking up Phish Food from training. They were both so excited to see each… Posted by Healing Hearts – A Life Changing Dog on Thursday, June 17, 2021

While dealing with his own health issues, Archer decided to offer assistance to someone else.

Twelve-year-old Denise Garcia of San Antonio needed her own service dog as she fights B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She often feels lonely, even with her mom nearby.

However, when Archer heard her story, he raised $13,000 over nine days to help provide her with a special pup. “This is a fundraiser for Denise,” Archer explained. “I helped Denise fundraise for a dog and she is going to go to Las Vegas and get a service dog.” According to the Fox article, Denise traveled to meet with the group 4E Healing Hearts, a nonprofit whose goal is to match service dogs with those who need them. “With the isolation and all of those inner feelings and dialogue can be incredibly heavy on somebody, especially a child,” Jeanette Forrey, owner and founder, told the outlet. “Constant through the whole thing, through every doctors visit, through every poke, through every test, to every night through every smile through all the good and the bad that constant friend, this true companion that is here through it all through thick and thin can truly change a child’s life when they are fighting cancer,” she added. The 4E Kennels shared a photo of Denise holding her pup, named Doc, on May 29:

Denise takes home Doc, orange collar male, from Diana’s Disney litter.He was donated by our Healing Hearts program,… Posted by 4E Kennels – #badassbreeder on Saturday, May 29, 2021

“A whole community came together to get this social girl her very own puppy. He will be trained when he gets old enough,” the post read, adding, “Healing Hearts and changing lives through the power of a dog!!!”