Intense video showed the moment a public safety officer from Harper Woods, Michigan, rescued a man from a car engulfed in flames.

Officer Luke Pauley said prior to his arrival he was unaware someone was trapped inside, Click on Detroit reported Tuesday.

He was responding to a call about a car rolling over on I-94 at Moross and being on fire.

Dashcam footage showed drivers pulling over to let police through and debris scattered across the interstate around the burning vehicle.

“As soon as I got out of my scout car there were a bunch of bystanders telling me someone was trapped,” Pauley recalled. “My training just kicked in.”

In a bodycam clip, Pauley ran up to the scene where a bystander told him, “He’s in the car.”

“Somehow he made it into the passenger’s seat of the vehicle. I don’t know if it was from the impact, but it looked like he was trying to get himself out of the vehicle and he was unsuccessful in doing so,” the officer explained.

“So I reached my hand in because the outside door handle was locked and I was able to unlock the door and he pretty much just fell into my arms. That’s when I just pulled him to safety,” he continued.

The driver went in and out of consciousness amid the chaotic rescue and dashcam footage showed Pauley dragging the man away from the burning vehicle.

“If it would have been a minute later, I’m sure there have been a little bit more fire in the car,” the officer said, adding, “(I) would have been more exposed, but I left unscathed.”

According to Pauley, he only did what was in his job description and credited fellow officers who responded. He also said he received a call from the victim’s sister who expressed her gratitude.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is reportedly going to be alright, according to Fox 2.