President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he would be sending officials out to knock on people’s doors across America to pressure them to take the coronavirus vaccine.

“Now we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and often times door by door – literally knocking on doors to get help to the remaining people,” Biden said during his speech about coronavirus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki used a similar phrase Tuesday in which she said coronavirus preventative measures will entail “targeted community by community, door to door outreach to get the remaining Americans vaccinated.”

Jen Psaki: We will be going door-to-door to Americans who have not been vaccinated pic.twitter.com/S70VjPojfj — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 6, 2021

A CBS News reporter asked Psaki during the same briefing if “the White House would reimpose” coronavirus “restrictions, as cases tick up, or is it up to the states?”

“We certainly support their decisions to implement measures that will make their community safe,” Psaki stated. “States and local communities will have to make evaluations about what is in their interest.”

“There are much higher rates of vaccination in some parts of the country versus others,” she continued. “We are at almost 70 percent vaccination rate for adults 27 and older but almost for adults 18 and older.”

Breitbart News reported the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of the Chinese coronavirus is reportedly “forcing” the Biden administration to “rethink Covid-19 measures,” which could include re-instituting mask mandates — even among vaccinated people.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has dubbed the Delta variant of “concern.” The variant totals roughly 20 percent of infections in the United States and has prompted the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) to urge fully vaccinated individuals to wear face coverings.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on July 4 cautioned that individuals will begin to see “almost two types of America” between the vaccinated and unvaccinated as the Delta variant spreads across the nation.

As the Biden administration is “rethinking” the coronavirus from China, a July poll indicates 57 percent of Americans believe they have less personal freedom today than before the coronavirus pandemic.