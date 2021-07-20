WATCH: Car Flies Through Power Lines, Slams into Road Below

A car wreck in Yuba City, California, was recorded on a truck’s dashcam and showed a vehicle zoom through the air before crashing into the roadway below.

Screams were heard from the family inside the truck as they watched the car fly off of Highway 99, CBS Sacramento reported Saturday.

The clip showed the truck rounding a corner when the vehicle suddenly appeared in the upper left part of the camera’s lens, then nose-diving onto the pavement and flipping over once before stopping.

“911! 911!” a man in the truck said. “Maybe nobody was in there,” he speculated to the other passengers as the dust and debris settled on the roadway:

This car crash from Yuba City, California is SHOCKING! Thankfully, the driver was taken to hospital with only minor injuries! Posted by The Ace & TJ Show on Monday, July 19, 2021

“Pretty crazy to see someone flying through the air,” Brian Conejo, who works for Mechanical and Irrigation Solutions, told reporters.

He saw the crash on the company’s surveillance cameras.

“Probably caught like 50 feet of air, I’d say,” noted Conejo, who arrived for work Friday morning but could not believe what he witnessed.

“On camera, we got to see the person actually beating the cars down the freeway—probably doing 80-100 miles per hour in a 25 zone,” he commented.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the vehicle had reportedly been involved in a hit-and-run incident a few moments prior to the crash and it was going backward on Highway 99 and exited from an on-ramp.

“They came flying straight through here. There’s a really hard left-hand turn up here,” Conejo said regarding the crash site. “They failed to make that turn, just kept going straight and literally went flying over the whole overpass.”

The woman who was driving survived the wreck and only suffered minor injuries. However, that was not the only good thing that happened.

“It looks like they pretty much threaded the needle between the power lines,” Conejo noted, adding, “We would have lost power, it probably would have started a fire in all that dead grass. It could have been a lot worse for them I’m sure.”

CHP said intoxication was not a factor in the incident but did not provide further information regarding the alleged hit-and-run or any potential charges.