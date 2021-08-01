Pictures appear to show Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) celebrating her birthday and posing for photos while not wearing a mask with comedian Dave Chappelle.

The event allegedly took place hours before the city’s mask mandate took effect, Fox News reported Saturday.

“When your asked to Dj for the Mayor!!! Happy Birthday @mayor_bowser,” the caption on an Instagram post by user Jeffrey Mercer on Friday reportedly read, accompanying pictures of Bowser and Chappelle at the party.

Bowser’s birthday is Monday.

Less than 24 hours after Bowser celebrated her birthday, she officiated a wedding at The Line DC, a hotel in the Adams Morgan neighborhood, according to the Washington Examiner.

“Despite the mayor’s order, the wedding reception featured hundreds of unmasked guests served by dozens of wait staff, including a conspicuously unmasked Bowser,” the outlet said.

The newspaper’s Tiana Lowe shared a photo of what appeared to be Bowser sitting amongst guests at the event:

When encountered by the Washington Examiner, Mayor Bowser confirmed that she officiated the maskless, indoor wedding, but when asked why she was violating her own mask mandate, her security retinue quickly escorted her away. https://t.co/hY0Ji2zqnj pic.twitter.com/xozhIupSin — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 1, 2021

“Bowser, who was not sitting at the table designated for her during wedding toasts, did not wear a mask despite not actively eating or drinking,” the article read.

Fox 5 shared video footage of Bowser officiating the wedding. Her office told the outlet in a statement:

On Saturday, July 31st, Mayor Bowser officiated an outdoor, rooftop wedding ceremony, followed by an indoor dinner. The Mayor wore a mask indoors in compliance with the mandate, and the organizers and venue staff worked to create a safe environment for the staff and guests. The Friday, July 30th evening event called into question by conservative media was outdoors, on a rooftop. We continue to emphasize everyone should be vaccinated as soon as possible and to wear a mask at indoor public settings to protect yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors.

Videos and photos circulating on social media show a maskless D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser officiating a large wedding in the District despite a newly reinstated indoor mask mandate in the nation's capital. Posted by Fox 5 DC on Sunday, August 1, 2021

On Friday, the mayor urged citizens to wear a mask:

Let’s stay in this together, DC. By masking up, we can protect our community and keep DC open. Read the latest mask guidance: https://t.co/PsVCaHcKad — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 30, 2021

“Let’s stay in this together, DC. By masking up, we can protect our community and keep DC open,” the post read.