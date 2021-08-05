Fauci: Third Coronavirus Vaccine Shot for People with Weakened Immune Systems ‘Very High Priority’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, listens during a Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Hearing on the federal government response to COVID-19 Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via …
Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP
Joshua Caplan

Appearing Thursday at the White House’s COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] Response briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci said a third coronavirus vaccine shot for individuals with weakened immune systems is a “very high priority” for the Biden administration. 

A transcript is as follows:

REPORTER: We know that boosters are still under consideration, there’s more openness to act on them for immunocompromised people faster. Can you tell us when immunocompromised people can expect those boosters to be available and are there any updates?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: Immunocompromised individuals are vulnerable. They do not make, in general, an adequate response that we feel would be adequately protective. It is extremely important for us to move to get those individuals their boosters, and we are now working on that and will make that be implemented as quickly as possible, because for us and for the individuals involved it is a very high priority.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.