The first day of school was memorable for a Las Vegas boy who enjoyed a police escort, courtesy of his father’s fellow officers.

The event took place a few months after his dad died from the coronavirus, KTNV reported Tuesday.

Noah Swanger made a big entrance Monday during his first day in the fourth grade at Steve Schorr Elementary. It was his first year without his father who was always there to accompany him to class.

However, his dad’s fellow officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s (LVMPD) Enterprise Area Command showed up to make the event special by escorting the young man to school with a motorcade and walking him to the gate.

“This is his connection to his dad on the police department, so it means a lot to him that they’re all here for him,” Christa Swanger, Noah’s mother, said.

The LVMPD shared video footage Monday of the officers greeting the nine-year-old before heading to their destination.

“Noah wore a tie today because he’s the man of the house now,” the department wrote:

The families of the fallen are not left behind.

Our officers escorted Noah Swanger, 9, to his first day of 4th grade at #SteveSchorrElementary

His dad, Ofc. #JasonSwanger passed away on June 24.

Noah wore a tie today because he’s the man of the house now.💔😭 pic.twitter.com/h3DmsovBcQ — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 9, 2021

His father, Jason Swanger, died two months ago and his mother said ever since the tragedy, officers have continued their relationship with his son and helped him cope with the loss.

“Every call that he went on was his most important call. He was thorough, caring and had compassion for people on calls,” Brennan Childers of the LVMPD noted.

“There’s nobody that looked up to him more than his son and nobody I feel he was closer with than his son… We were just happy to come out here and be here for them,” he added.

The department also shared photos of the boy with the officers and said Noah wanted to be the LVMPD sheriff one day:

Noah wants to be the #LVMPDSheriff one day. You are family and know we will always be here for you. 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/Ym21tbwDE8 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 9, 2021

“You are family and know we will always be here for you,” the post concluded.