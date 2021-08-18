Biden Talks Booster Shots for 15 Minutes, Takes No Questions

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 18: U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program in the East Room of the White House on August 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. During his remarks, President Biden announced that he is ordering the United States Department of Health and Human Services to require nursing homes to have vaccinated staff in order for them to receive Medicare and Medicaid funding. The President also announced that Americans would be able to receive a third booster shot against Covid-19. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Paul Bois

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden gave a press conference from the White House in which he touted the coming wave of coronavirus booster shots for 15 minutes and then left the podium without taking any questions.

As the entire nation comes to grips with the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan and as Biden’s approval rating continues to slip, the president dedicating 15 minutes of air time to the subject of booster shots while taking zero questions from reporters struck various commentators as something bizarre. People on Twitter sounded off:

Shortly after the press conference, ABC News began airing clips of Joe Biden’s interview with George Stephanopoulos in which the president deflected questions about his responsibility for the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan.

