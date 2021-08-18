Biden Talks Booster Shots for 15 Minutes, Takes No Questions

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden gave a press conference from the White House in which he touted the coming wave of coronavirus booster shots for 15 minutes and then left the podium without taking any questions.

As the entire nation comes to grips with the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan and as Biden’s approval rating continues to slip, the president dedicating 15 minutes of air time to the subject of booster shots while taking zero questions from reporters struck various commentators as something bizarre. People on Twitter sounded off:

I seriously cannot believe, with what’s currently going on, he gave a Covid speech with no questions. He might as well had come out and given a D.C. weather report. Embarrassing and tone deaf. — John Ekdahl #fullyvaxxed #maskup #staysafe 💉💪❤️ (@JohnEkdahl) August 18, 2021

Once again, President Biden ends his press conference by walking off without taking a single question from the media. Didn’t even address what’s happening in Afghanistan. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 18, 2021

Biden, who styles himself as a master of foreign policy, does not even have the capacity to answer live questions about the catastrophe he created. https://t.co/AHwkJ4ZBry — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 18, 2021

Biden did not mention Afghanistan or the trapped Americans once. Instead, he hurried away from questions AGAIN! Shameful. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 18, 2021

15,000 Americans stranded in Afghanistan as the Taliban chants “death to America” And their President, just back from vacation, won’t take a single question from the press. pic.twitter.com/qGyTaPptjS — Jenn Pellegrino 🇺🇸 (@JennPellegrino) August 18, 2021

10,000+ Americans are stranded in Afghanistan and Biden gave a speech about booster shots & children wearing masks. He didn’t mention Afghanistan once. He didn’t take one question. We have no President. — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) August 18, 2021

‘Shameful’: As Americans are in danger in Afghanistan, Biden slams Republican governors and then walks away taking NO questions https://t.co/B2WVFnGmpi — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 18, 2021

Shortly after the press conference, ABC News began airing clips of Joe Biden’s interview with George Stephanopoulos in which the president deflected questions about his responsibility for the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan.