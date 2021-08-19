A policeman in Walnut Creek, California, rescued a man from his SUV once it crashed through a fence and into a swimming pool, according to authorities.

Officer Michael Czyz was first on the scene Monday not long after police got a call about a vehicle that drove through the fencing of a home and possibly into its pool, Fox 35 reported.

The vehicle was quickly going underwater while the driver was still inside and unable to escape, the Walnut Creek Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Knowing what he had to do, Officer Czyz immediately jumped into the water and pulled the 79-year-old man from the car as it continued sinking.

Czyz then performed CPR before medical personnel arrived and transported the driver to a local hospital, according to police.

“I held onto him, pulled him out and then at that point I knew he had been under the water for some time. So, started CPR and chest compressions, and then after some time he started to show signs of coming to,” Officer Czyz recalled.

Authorities shared video footage of the broken fence and the car submerged in the water:

Today, WCPD Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that drove through a fence of a residence and possibly… Posted by Walnut Creek Police Department on Monday, August 16, 2021

Once he was commended for his actions, Officer Czyz replied, “I appreciate it. I’m just glad I could help,” according to the department.

Police said the incident was being investigated and it was likely the driver experienced a major medical emergency which resulted in the accident.

Facebook users also praised the policeman for rescuing the man from the vehicle.

“Thank you, officer Czyz. Your citizens couldn’t be prouder for a job well done.. thank you for all your service,” one person commented.

“Thank you for your bravery and calm resolve Officer Czyz! I hope there is a hero like you for all of us who need one!” another user wrote.