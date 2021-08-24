The Wounded Warrior Project invited several veterans from Tampa Bay, Florida, and across the state to take part in a special surfing event over the weekend.

Over a dozen service members surfed with people from the organizations Oceans of Hope and the Wounded Warrior Project in New Smyrna Beach on Saturday, WFLA reported.

Rob Louis, who is the public relations specialist for the Wounded Warrior Project, explained it was meant to connect veterans and also gave two who are blind the opportunity to enjoy the water.

One of those veterans is a resident of Bradenton.

“It was a beautiful experience,” Aaron Cornelius, an Army veteran, told the outlet. “I had anxiety at first.”

“Didn’t know I could accomplish it but with the help of volunteers and people from the Wounded Warrior Project and Oceans of Hope they said what was going to happen and they guided me in the water, let me know everything that was going on and taught me how to get on the surfboard and there was somebody there at all times to make sure I was okay,” he continued.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Oceans of Hope shared pictures of the event that showed attendees enjoying the waves and posing for group photos.

“Beautiful weather, incredible waves, wonderful participants, and volunteers! Thank you ALL for making it such a memorable day,” the post read.

According to its website, the foundation provides adaptive ocean access for people with limited mobility.

“This includes specialized wheelchairs or assistance to enter the sand, customized surfboards, and kayaks to empower paraplegics and quadriplegics to safely ride the waves or experience kayaking,” the site read.

“It is an experience that truly demonstrates ‘anything’ is possible and will be a day forever remembered,” the foundation continued.

The Wounded Warrior Project works to help veterans get outside and connect with others where they live through various events.