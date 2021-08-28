VIDEO: Community Gathers for ‘Back the Badge’ Rally in Michigan

Community members in Flushing, Michigan, kept up their tradition of showing support for local law enforcement officers on Friday.

The group gathered at the Flushing Amphitheater to participate in the second annual Back the Badge rally, according to Mid-Michigan Now.

Reporter Bria Jones shared video footage of neighbors carrying banners and the American flag while walking together through the park:

HAPPENING NOW: Dozens have gathered for the 2nd annual “Back the Badge” rally in Flushing. Sen. @KenHornMI & Rep. Mike Mueller both spoke at the event. Flushing Police Chief Mark Hoornstra says events like this really mean a lot to him & his officers. @midmichigannow pic.twitter.com/jC81pe8MwE — Bria Jones (@BriaJonesTV) August 27, 2021

“People were encouraged to wear red, white and blue to show their patriotic spirit. Senator Ken Horn and State Representative Mike Mueller both spoke at the event,” the report continued.

City of Flushing Police Chief Mark Hoornstra said his department was grateful to know the community appreciated its officers.

“Gives moral support to the officers to know that they are here giving a service to a community that cares about it and they know they are able to do the job with the support of the community,” Hoornstra commented.

Backing the Badge in Genesee County. Story: https://nbc25news.com/news/local/dozens-gather-for-the-2nd-annual-back-the-badge-rally-in-flushing Posted by Mid-Michigan NOW on Saturday, August 28, 2021

“Everyone should be here. Every citizen in the United States should be at these rallies supporting these guys. They put their lives on the line and don’t ask questions why,” Mike Wolosuk, a retired police officer, stated.

Horn shared photos of speakers standing in front of the large red, white, and blue “We Back the Badge” banner and participants carrying it during the march.

“Flushing hosted a Back the Badge event. Some powerful stories were told. For a safe, vibrant community, it’s important to back the badge,” he wrote in the post:

Flushing hosted a Back the Badge event. Some powerful stories were told. For a safe, vibrant community, it’s important to back the badge. Posted by Ken Horn on Friday, August 27, 2021

Facebook user Crystal Hudnall Brentzel also shared pictures of the rally, showing people with Thin Blue Line flags:

2021 Back the Badge rally in Flushing, Mi. Posted by Crystal Hudnall Brentzel on Friday, August 27, 2021

According to the Flushing Police Department’s website, the agency works in partnership with community members to “provide ethical and professional law enforcement service.”

“We strive to maintain the trust and confidence of our citizens while working to improve the quality of life,” the site read.