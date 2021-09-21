The autopsy of the remains officials found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest should be completed on Tuesday, Fox 13 reported.

Dr. Brent Blue, who serves as the Wyoming’s Teton County Coroner, confirmed the information with the outlet.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said Sunday the remains matched the description of the missing woman named Gabby Petito.

“The autopsy will confirm the identity and possible cause of death,” the report continued:

Cyril Wecht, forensic pathologist, told Fox News that investigators may have concluded Sunday that the remains were likely to be Petito’s first because of the location where they were discovered — where Petito’s van was spotted by travelers in late August — and because authorities may have discovered personal items belonging to the young woman. The condition of the remains at the time they were found is unknown, but Wecht said varying weather conditions like those in Moose in September, when temperatures can reach 70 degrees Fahrenheit during the daytime and 40 degrees or cooler by the evening in September, may hasten the decomposition process.

Meanwhile, law enforcement descended on the home of Brian Laundrie’s family Monday, as the boyfriend of Petito, who was named a person of interest in her disappearance, was still missing.

“The FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito investigation,” the FBI said:

#UPDATE: The #FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito investigation. No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation. @FBIDenver pic.twitter.com/uxrtVNIZ4u — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) September 20, 2021

Petito went missing during a cross-country road trip she and Laundrie took over the summer and police said Laundrie returned home to North Port by himself to North Port on September 1.

The #FBI & law enforcement agencies across the country are investigating the disappearance of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, last known to be in the area of Grand Teton National Park in WY in late Aug 2021 while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend: https://t.co/KSwirRvlqm pic.twitter.com/nJG4lVSTZZ — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) September 18, 2021

Searchers returned to Florida’s Carlton Reserve on Tuesday to keep looking for Laundrie, according to NBC 2:

Last Tuesday, Sept. 14, Laundrie packed a backpack and told his family that he was heading out for a hike at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. He drove a silver Ford Mustang to the preserve and hasn’t been seen since. That same day, one of Brian’s family members picked up the car from the park and drove it back to their home on Wassabo Avenue, officers said.

The Fox 13 report noted there was no set time for when the autopsy in Wyoming would be finished, but officials hoped the results would yield more information on what happened to Petito.