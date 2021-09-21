Mexican Supreme Court Annuls Conscientious Objection to Abortions

The Mexican Supreme Court has struck down an article in the national health law guaranteeing the right of medical personnel to opt out of procedures such as abortion for reasons of conscience.

The high court’s decision, published Monday, comes just two weeks after the same court struck down two laws asserting a right to life starting with conception in the states of Coahuila and Sinaloa.

Until Monday, Article 10.2 of Mexico’s General Health Law stipulated that “medical and nursing personnel who form part of the National Health System may exercise conscientious objection and excuse themselves from participating in the provision of services established by this Law.”

The article went on to explain that “conscientious objection may not be invoked” when a patient’s life is at risk or in the case of a medical emergency.

“The exercise of conscientious objection shall not result in any type of employment discrimination,” it added.

In the tension between the right to health services and the right to religious liberty and conscience, the court made it clear that all health services, including abortion, would be given absolute priority over conscience and religious freedom.

The court “determined that the law did not establish the guidelines and limits necessary for conscientious objection to be exercised without jeopardizing the human rights of other people, especially the right to health,” the decision reads.

“Today the Supreme Court gives full effect to the right to interrupt a pregnancy,” said the president of the Supreme Court, Arturo Zaldívar, following the decision. “The law must establish the conditions and modalities so that conscientious objection does not interfere with the duties of availability in health matters, especially with the Human Rights of women.”

“The right to interrupt a pregnancy should not remain on paper,” he added. “Our defense lawyers will reach all corners of the country to advise people criminalized for the right to choose.”

Even prior to Monday’s ruling, Zaldívar had declared “a documented phenomenon that conscientious objection has been used to deny legal abortion services to women and girls, as well as family planning services, prenatal care and sterility treatments, among others, to LGTB+ people.”

According to Bloomberg, the court’s decision “could potentially prevent medical professionals from opting out of abortions,” while the Catholic News Agency said such a ruling could force healthcare personnel “to participate in abortions against their will.”

