The Latest Coronavirus Death Tolls, According to the CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced this week that the national coronavirus death toll topped 675,000, surpassing the death toll of the Spanish Flu pandemic from over a century ago.

According to the latest statistics, the coronavirus has claimed 677,086 lives as of publication, with the current 7-day average of 1,448.

When broken down by demographics, roughly 77.3 percent (519,464 deaths) have been people ages 65 and over, while 19.3 percent (129,604 deaths) were those between ages 45 and 64. Ages 45 and below comprised just 3.4 percent (22,953 deaths).

Within that, the most frequently listed comorbidity was influenza & pneumonia at 47.3 percent (315,419 deaths), followed by hypertension at 19.3 percent (128,505 deaths) deaths and diabetes at 15.7 percent (104,975 deaths). Alzheimer’s and other dementias stood at 12.4 percent (82,464 deaths) while sepsis stood in last at 9.7 percent (64,662 deaths).

Regarding vaccinations, the current data on hand also shows that states with the lowest vaccination rates had a four-times higher death rate than states with higher vaccination rates. Last week, the top 10 states with the highest death rates were: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Collectively, the states recorded 73.9 deaths per 100,000 residents. From CNN:

The average rate of Covid-19 deaths in the 10 least vaccinated states was more than four times higher over the past week than the rate in the 10 most vaccinated states, according to a CNN analysis. In the least vaccinated states, roughly eight people out of every 100,000 residents died of Covid-19 over the past week, compared with only about two out of every 100,000 people in the 10 most vaccinated states. CNN used data from Johns Hopkins University and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the analysis.

As with the death rates, data from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) shows that less-vaccinated states have an average of 39 hospitalizations per 100,000 people in the 10 least vaccinated states, per CNN.

According to the CDC, 182.4 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pfizer coronavirus booster shots for senior citizens and those at higher risk for having a severe reaction to the virus. Potential booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be decided on at a later date.