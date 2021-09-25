Gabby Petito’s beau, Brian Laundrie, apparently left home without his wallet or cellphone the day he vanished, the young man’s family attorney told the New York Post on Friday.

Lawyer Steven Bertolino said Laundrie’s parents were concerned the 23-year-old would hurt himself, according to the outlet.

Laundrie embarked on a hike in Florida’s Carlton Reserve on September 14 but had not been heard from since then, and his family eventually reported him missing.

He vanished as officials searched for his girlfriend, Petito, whose remains were found Sunday in Wyoming and her death deemed a homicide.

The couple had been on a cross-country journey over the summer, but tension reportedly grew between them and the trip was not completed.

Petito’s family members last heard from the young woman in late August and Laundrie returned to his Florida home on September 1 by himself.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie for the alleged fraudulent use of a debit card shortly after she died.

“On Thursday, the 23-year-old Laundrie was indicted for the federal crime of fraudulently using a Capital One debit card to purchase $1,000 worth of goods between August 30, 2021, and September 1, 2021,” according to Breitbart News.

However, the FBI still considered Laundrie a person of interest in the disappearance of Petito.

The North Port Police Department said Friday it was continuing the search for Laundrie in the reserve:

Search for Brian Laundrie continues in the Carlton Reserve Friday. pic.twitter.com/eqxVH3xpRR — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 24, 2021

Meanwhile, a flight attendant shared a picture she took recently of an apparently “flustered” man she claimed looked a lot like Laundrie, reportedly outside a hotel in Canada.

The woman said on TikTok she saw the individual on Monday when he left the hotel in Toronto where she was staying.

Woman in Canada snaps photo of 'flustered' man who looked like Brian Laundrie https://t.co/LE9BfF3Uy8 pic.twitter.com/CRMUpdKxYr — New York Post (@nypost) September 24, 2021

The flight attendant said an employee at the hotel told her the man “didn’t know where he was going and he had the wrong hotel.”

“I’m not sure if this looks like him or if I just fell too far down the rabbit hole,” she said of the photo.

“You can see the dip in his mustache and the ears are bent down [in her photo], but my ears bend down when I wear a face mask,” she explained, adding, “It looked so much like him.”