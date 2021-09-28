VIDEO: Brian Laundrie’s Parents ‘Do Not Know’ Where He Is, Lawyer Says

The parents of Brian Laundrie, the individual named the person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, said they do not know their son’s whereabouts.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie’s lawyer issued a statement Monday, according to Fox 13.

Attorney Steven Bertolino said, “Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him. The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong.”

The lawyer for Gabby Petito’s family, Richard Stafford, said Monday he would host a news conference at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday in New York.