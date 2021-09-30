Sam and Maria Quine had always planned on having one adopted child and one biological but their plans later changed in a big way, Arizona’s West Valley View reported Wednesday.

“Since the Goodyear family’s first adoption in 2003, the couple now has nine children, seven of whom are adopted, and is in the process of adopting two more,” the newspaper said.

Maria has worked as a school counselor for many years and explained that helping children was her passion in life, and not long ago, the Laveen elementary school employee learned of two siblings in foster care who needed a home.

A million little stories are contained in this picture. Unexpected stories. Extraordinary stories. Miraculous… Posted by Maria Hansen-Quine on Thursday, June 24, 2021

She had been working with the older child at school for a while and said she felt a unique connection with her. But adopting the siblings never entered her mind until she was told of the special circumstances.