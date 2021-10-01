Food Stamp Benefits to Receive Historic Increase in October

People who receive food stamps, known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), will notice a major and permanent increase starting in October.

Beginning this month, the average benefits for food stamps will grow over 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels, and the additional assistance will be “available indefinitely to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries,” Fox 5 reported on Friday.

“The increase coincides with the end of a 15% boost in SNAP benefits that was ordered as a COVID-19 pandemic protection measure, which expired on Sept. 30,” the outlet said.

In August, President Joe Biden’s plans to advance government dependence continued as his administration said it would permanently increase food stamps by 25 percent, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“In practical terms, the average monthly per-person benefits for qualified recipients will rise from $121 to $157 — or $36 per person, per month,” the Fox article continued:

The increase is projected to cost an additional $20 billion per year but it doesn’t have to be approved by Congress. A farm law passed in 2018 by the then-Republican led Congress and signed by former President Donald Trump already directed the department to reassess the Thrifty Food Plan by 2022 and every five years thereafter.

Meanwhile, over half the nation’s non-citizen population, which included legal immigrants, foreign visa workers, and illegal aliens, used American taxpayer-funded welfare once they arrived in the United States, according to a recent analysis.

“In 2017, economist George Borjas called the U.S. immigration system ‘the largest anti-poverty program in the world’ at the expense of America’s working and middle class,” Breitbart News reported:

Specifically, foreign-born residents used vastly more Medicaid compared to native-born Americans and food stamps. For example, while 33 percent of foreign-born residents use Medicaid, just 20 percent of native-born Americans do so. Likewise, while 31 percent of foreign-born residents are on food stamps, only 19 percent of native-born Americans use the program.

According to the Fox article, the food stamp increase was part of the Biden administration’s effort to “strengthen the country’s social safety net.”