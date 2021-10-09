VIDEO: Police Help Elderly Man Set Up TV After Pulling Him Over

A man in Macomb County, Michigan, was having a bad day until local police officers pulled him over.

The 79-year-old named David was pulled over September 30. The Sterling Heights resident had been stopped for speeding and police said he was upset and crying, Click on Detroit reported Wednesday.

“I really try to drive right and I bought a television today because I wanted to make the wife happy, you know? And I can’t get it hooked up,” David explained while standing on the side of the road.

The Sterling Heights Police Department shared dashcam video of the incident:

Officer Coates observed a traffic violation and through his investigation, it was determined this gentleman could use a helping hand. With all the obstacles in today's world, a little compassion and understanding goes a long way. Great work officers Coates, Verougstraete & Jakushevich!

Officer Kevin Coates sensed the elderly man was having a terrible day. There were several issues going on at his home and David needed some assistance with one small task.

“He was having a really rough day dealing with a wife who was ill. He’s got a son with a mental disability and he’s seeking some help,” Sterling Heights Officer Mario Bastianelli told the outlet.

The officer gave David a warning and one hour later, Coates arrived at his home with two fellow officers who helped set up David’s television and his cable.

“They all came in. They moved my TV. They set it up and in a short time they were gone. You know? I said, ‘Wow, what service.’ I didn’t expect this from the Sterling Heights Police Officers,” David said of their kind gesture.

Facebook users praised the officers for helping turn a bad day into a good one.

“Officer Coates is a pretty awesome guy!! Stories like this make me extra grateful for our police officers. We have some of the best!!” one person commented.

“Sometimes the greatest need to be offered is Grace and Understanding. This was immediately given to the traumitized senior in need. Thank you for your kindness,” another person wrote.