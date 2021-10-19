Couple Cary and Tim Patonai of Arizona welcomed their newborn son, named Finnley, a few weeks ago, and he weighed in at a surprising 14.1 pounds.

He was born not long after his final growth scan on October 4, Cary told Fox News.

“My water broke on the scale as I was getting weighed, so my scheduled C-section got moved up a day,” she said, adding, “He was predicted to weigh 13.8 pounds.”

The young mother was 38 weeks pregnant when she gave birth inside the Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, Arizona.

“He was so big plus I had almost double the amniotic fluid, so to say I had a big baby belly and that I was absolutely completely uncomfortable isn’t enough,” Patonai explained. “However, I would do it all over again if I had to, to get this blessing.”

Photos showed the moments after the baby’s arrival:

She and her husband initially brought clothes sized for infants between the ages of zero to three months, but Finnley is wearing clothes between six to nine months.

He spent eight days in the NICU, but eventually went home with his family. The short-term separation was difficult for his mother.

“It triggered a lot from my 19 previous miscarriages – leaving the hospital without a baby,” Patonai told the outlet. “I knew it was for a good cause and he was in excellent care, but it still was extremely hard for me to emotionally handle.”

She was able to visit and care for him in the hospital, but the experience was taxing.

“[It] slowed my healing progress. But, I did it for my baby Finnley, he is worth every ounce of pain, blood and tears shed,” Patonai stated.

She also noted the doctors and medical staff were impressed with the baby’s weight.

“The doctors and one of the sweetest nurses there, they were all taking selfies with us. They asked permission, of course. But they were just so pumped,” she commented.

Now, Patonai hopes people will hear her story and understand hard times do not last forever.