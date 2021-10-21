The Communist Party in Lanzhou, the capital of northwest China’s Gansu province, sealed off the city’s residential communities and banned residents from leaving on Wednesday after allegedly detecting six cases of the Chinese coronavirus in the city of 4.4. million, the state-run Global Times reported.

“Measures such as registration of people going in and out of residential areas, temperature checking and [QR] code checking are implemented,” the newspaper relayed, citing local media reports published on October 20.

“Residents are requested not to leave the city if unnecessary, and those who need to leave should show their green [QR] health codes and the certificate of a negative nucleic acid test result taken within 48 hours,” the Global Times detailed.

“[Chinese Communist Party] Cadres and staff of enterprises and public institutions at all levels in the city shall report to their units in advance if they need to leave the city,” according to the report.

Lanzhou, NW China's Gansu Province suspended all elementary and secondary schools from Thursday after reporting 4 new confirmed cases from 16:00 on Tue to 16:00 on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/KGN0aytoSS — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) October 21, 2021

The provincial capital reported “eight local confirmed cases and one asymptomatic case” of the Chinese coronavirus as of 8:00 p.m. local time on October 20. In response to Lanzhou’s increased coronavirus caseload, Gansu transit authorities on October 21 suspended the service of some trains departing the city, which serves as a regional transportation hub for northwestern China. Lanzhou education officials likewise halted in-person classes across all primary and secondary schools in the city on Thursday.

Lanzhou is home to several scientific research institutions, including China’s prestigious Lanzhou University. The city’s “colleges and vocational schools are requested to implement closed management” as of October 21, according to the Global Times. “Closed management” refers to strict state-mandated health protocols such as required testing for the Chinese coronavirus among staff and students.

Nearly all of Lanzhou’s public spaces and businesses were shuttered indefinitely on Wednesday to discourage “gathering activities,” according to the Global Times.

“Mahjong parlors, bathhouses, cinemas, karaoke bars, and other places with relatively closed spaces will suspend operation,” municipal authorities in Lanzhou announced on October 20.

Mass cultural activities, large-scale performances, and exhibitions of any kind are also canceled.

“All religious venues will be temporarily closed and religious activities will be suspended,” the Global Times relayed.

All of Lanzhou’s tourist attractions and scenic overlooks are closed. Travel services offered by the city, such as group tours, are likewise suspended.

“Large-scale conferences, forums, training and sales promotions shall not be held; Mass activities such as garden tours, temple fairs, and square dances will be suspended,” according to the newspaper.

“Welfare institutions and mental health institutions will implement completely closed management systems. Nursing institutions will suspend receiving new residents and visitors,” the Global Times added.