Democrat-run Chicago ranks number one on Orkin’s “Top 50 Rattiest Cities List,” marking the seventh consecutive year Chicago has topped the rankings and the third successive year under Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s watch.

Rounding out the top five of the United States’s most rat-infested metro areas are Democrat-run cities Los Angeles, New York, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, according to Orkin. There was no change in rankings among the top five cities from last year.

Cities were ranked by the number of new commercial and residential rodent treatments that took place between September 15, 2020, through September 15, 2021, according to Orkin.

Orkin’s top ten rattiest cities are listed below:

Chicago Los Angeles New York Washington, D.C. San Francisco Baltimore (+2) Philadelphia Detroit (-2) Denver Cleveland, Oh. (+1)

Baltimore inched up two spots toward the top five and landed at number six, after moving up four positions last year from its number 12 ranking in 2019, according to ABC 7. The city traded places with Detroit, which fell from the last year’s sixth spot to number eight in this year’s report by Orkin.

Cleveland climbed upwards and cracked the top ten, moving up from the eleven slot last year.

Baltimore's rat problem is so bad, PBS aired a documentary titled 'Rat Film' about the city’s rodent problem. https://t.co/uu3sOeLVu5 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 29, 2019

Portland, Maine, saw the most movement as it jumped 26 spots and moved into number 38 on the list.

Orkin says that the national change in lifestyle last year during the pandemic affected the frequency with which people saw rodents:

During an unprecedented last year, the visibility of rodents increased, creating concern for homeowners and business owners alike. The pandemic-driven closure of restaurants forced rodents to find new food sources. Without food waste to consume, these pests were seen scavenging new areas and exhibiting unusual or aggressive behavior. The presence of rodents became so relevant that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued Rodent Control guidance on ways to keep rats and mice out of homes and businesses.

Orkin suggests several measures residents can take to stave off rodent infestations in their homes: