Kelsey Dunlap and Jacob Young fell in love during the pandemic and recently became engaged at the place where they met.

The special moment happened at the Georgia hospital where the pair works as emergency room nurses, WBAL reported Friday.

Young’s proposal went viral, spreading across the internet and gaining millions of views.

The clip showed Dunlap wheeling a stretcher toward a helicopter where she intended to collect a patient. However, Young was there waiting.

“I could tell that she was very in the zone when she was wheeling her stretcher out the helicopter …I could tell that she was in game mode ready to pick up a real patient,” he recalled.

Those behind the camera applauded and then broke into cheers when he knelt down on his knee in front of Dunlap.

“And I really didn’t even register what was going on until he dropped to a knee and then it finally all clicked,” Dunlap commented. “I was like, ‘oh my gosh, he’s asking me to marry him.'”

The answer was a definite yes.

“It was by far the most stressful day of my life but it was very worth it,” Young said of the tense moment.

In the video, Dunlap leaned down and kissed her fiancé, then the two lovebirds embraced.

“When you know, you know,” she told reporters.

On what appeared to be his Instagram account, Young said he “Finally found the PERFECT girl to ask to marry me.”

“I am beyond lucky to get to spend the rest of my life with someone as amazing you baby! You have been an amazing best friend and partner, but I’m ready to make you my wife,” he continued:

Followers congratulated the couple, one writing, “Love how you asked her! Perfect! Congrats Jake!”

“Love every bit of this! Congrats you two!” another person commented.