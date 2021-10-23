Arizona’s attorney general has filed a request for a temporary restraining order to halt President Joe Biden’s (D) administration from implementing a vaccine requirement while a lawsuit filed in September moves ahead.

“Once a vaccine has been administered, it can never be undone,” Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement, Fox News reported on Friday.

“The COVID-19 vaccine mandate is one of the greatest infringements upon individual liberty, federalism, and the separation of powers by any administration in our country’s history,” he added.

Today, our office expanded our lawsuit to stop the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate. We are asking for a temporary restraining order and nationwide injunction as soon as possible. https://t.co/2ZrKLZ4eKJ — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) October 22, 2021

Arizona sued last month after Biden announced a measure to require federal workers and private sector workers in businesses with over 100 employees be vaccinated or take a coronavirus test every week.

The measure was expected to affect more than 100 million citizens.

“I think it’s really important in times of crisis that we protect the Constitution and be even more vigilant when it comes to protecting our rights,” Brnovich said in a video posted on Friday:

In times of crisis, government officials should take greater precautions to defend the Constitution and protect our individual liberties. That's why our office continues to take action against Biden's unconstitutional federal vaccine mandates. pic.twitter.com/8CCm0KJHkR — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) October 22, 2021

Brnovich went on to say:

The bottom line is this, whether you want to get the vaccine should be your choice. The federal government should never ever tell anyone what they have to put into their bodies, and we want to make sure that no president, now or in the future, ever has that unfettered discretion to tell you what to do.

Arizona’s lawsuit highlights the contrast between mandates and the lack of them for people entering the country illegally over the southern border, according to the Fox article.

“The lawsuit argues that the mandate violates the Equal Protection Clause by allegedly favoring migrants who have come into the country illegally over American citizens,” the report continued:

On Friday, Brnovich’s office requested a temporary restraining order to immediately halt the mandates – arguing that it is necessary due to vaccination deadlines, which are likely to pass before the filing for a preliminary injunction is heard fully.