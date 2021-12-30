New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams (D) announced Thursday that he will keep in place the city’s private-sector coronavirus vaccine mandate.

Adams confirmed his plan regarding the mandate during a press conference addressing his incoming administration’s strategy to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The New York Daily News reported:

The private sector mandate — which took effect Monday and was devised by Mayor de Blasio — is an “imperative” weapon in fighting back against a recent explosion of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the city driven by the omicron variant, Adams said in a briefing with health advisers at Brooklyn Borough Hall.

“I am going to really expand on the communication and education. I don’t believe we need to be heavy-handed with our businesses. COVID has been heavy-handed enough,” Adams told reporters.