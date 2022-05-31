Police: Teen Scales Fence, Dies After Intentional Fall into Gorge

New York State Park Police said a 14-year-old committed suicide at Whirlpool State Park on Sunday, but because of his age his identity would not be released.

“Emergency crews were called to the Gorge Rim Trail at the park about 3:45 p.m. after it was reported the teen scaled a fence and intentionally fell into the gorge,” the Lockport Union-Sun and Journal reported.

Officers repelled into the gorge as more officials and crews with the Niagra Falls Fire Department climbed the Whirlpool stairs.

However, when crews reached the young person, they determined he was already dead.

Photos taken at the scene showed officials in climbing gear, an ambulance, and a helicopter hovering over the rushing waters.

One crew member was seen straddling a chainlink fence while wearing a helmet and carrying what appeared to be an emergency kit.

“I will never understand why this happens. My heart is hurting for him and his family,” one social media user commented.

“Praying for those battling with mental health,” another replied.

The recovery was performed by park police, the Niagra Falls Fire Department, and the New York State Police Aviation, the Journal report said.

Following the incident, Niagra County Crisis Services reached out to help the family.

Park police wished to remind citizens that May was Mental Health Awareness Month, stating that “We stand in solidarity with those who are experiencing mental health conditions and are commitment to help individuals get the support they need and deserve.”

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) admitted there was an adolescent mental health crisis because of the draconian coronavirus protocols the agency recommended people follow during the pandemic, Breitbart News reported April 1.

“According to new survey data released Thursday, more than 44 percent of American teens reported ‘persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness’ while nearly 20 percent seriously considered suicide, and nine percent actually did attempt suicide in 2020,” the outlet said.