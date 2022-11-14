A special lady in Temple, Texas, celebrated a milestone birthday thanks to loved ones who prepared a big party on Saturday.

As Thelma Tisdell was going about her routine at the nursing home she had no idea everyone she loves had gathered down the hall to mark the occasion, KENS 5 reported.

She has always been a blessing and the family celebrated when she turned 100 five years ago, nephew Derron Wright said, noting this time the goal was to make her believe nothing out of the ordinary was afoot.

The big surprise was revealed at the Weston Inn nursing home, and video footage showed the moment she came down the hallway only to find a large group of people waiting to sing “Happy Birthday” to her.

To make her feel even more special, one man placed a gold tiara on her head before taking her into the party room where a large pink and white cake was displayed on the table:

Tisdell was seated at the place of honor and Wright said behind the camera, “I gotcha again, didn’t I, Thelma?” as she pointed at him and smiled.

“This is beautiful, y’all,” he said of the special occasion.

A photo showed a smiling Tisdell and social media users also offered their well-wishes:

“Happy Birthday young lady, may your dreams come true,” one person wrote, while another said, “Happy birthday, Thelma! God bless you and keep you safe, Enjoy your special day!”

Her mind has been strong her entire life and she is still telling everyone what they need to do, noted Brandon Wright, her great nephew.

The secret to her flawless beauty?

“She drinks a lot of Dr. Pepper,” he continued, adding “Maybe that’s it.”

Meanwhile, Tisdell was nearly at a loss for words but offered her thanks for the big day, saying, “God bless all of it.”