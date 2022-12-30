A couple in Lakeland, Florida, got a huge surprise recently when something they lost more than 20 years ago was found.

While Shaina Day unwrapped presents on Christmas morning she opened a gift that contained her long-lost engagement ring, Fox 13 reported Wednesday.

“I’d taken my ring off. It was sitting on the counter, so when I sopped up the water, I guess I didn’t pay attention very well snagged my ring in the process and tossed it in the toilet and flushed it,” she told the outlet of what happened years before.

A few months before the incident, she and her husband became engaged and were staying with his parents.

“She came to me one day and said, ‘I think I lost my ring,'” Nick Day told WFLA. “‘Now it’s gone. I think I may have flushed it down the toilet on accident.'”

In an effort to retrieve it, Shaina said she climbed into the septic tank with a hose to clean out what was inside, then pumped the contents over a screen into a 55 gallon drum, but they had no luck.

However, Nick’s parents recently replaced their toilet and the plumber came upon something he did not expect.

“The plumber unhooked it from the ground and then just dumped it over in the tub to get the excess water out, so when he took it out it didn’t drip through the house and when he did the ring came out,” Nick recalled, adding his parents were shocked it was in the toilet pipe for so many years.

To surprise the couple on Christmas, they placed it inside a tiny black and white ceramic toilet as a special gift.

A photo shows the ring and small toilet with what appears to be Hershey’s chocolate kisses in its bowl:

Nick Day proposed to his wife Shaina 21 years ago — but before their wedding day, her engagement ring accidentally got… Posted by FOX 13 News – Tampa Bay on Thursday, December 29, 2022

It was an amazing find because everyone thought the ring had vanished forever and “It’s hard to believe,” Shaina commented.

Although the ring was broken, the diamond was fine after being cleaned and polished.

A similar instance happened in 2017 when another couple found their long lost wedding ring in the toilet while remodeling their home, according to Fox News:

“We don’t know how it got there and stayed where it was at,” the husband said at the time.