Firefighters in Georgia knew exactly how to rescue a dog who found herself in a dangerous situation.

The tiny pup, whose name is Trixie, has the special role of being a truck driver’s companion, WHAS reported February 27.

She was enjoying sniffing around at an unfamiliar area during a pit stop when a frightening incident occurred, causing everyone a lot of worry. Trixie tumbled 12 feet into a storm sewer drain, but when rescue crews heard what happened, they jumped into action to save the little dog.

“Crews from #Engine 9C and #Squad 7C were able to drop an air monitoring device and set up a rope system to lower a firefighter into the drain system,” the Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services wrote in a social media post.

“Trixie was so happy to be rescued that she came straight to FF Andrews, and they were hoisted out of the hole,” the agency continued.

One image shows a man, who appears to be quite relieved, holding Trixie close to him, while other photos show rescuers at the scene:

“That poor guy must have been scared to death after his loyal friend fell down the drain. So glad the firefighters could help him and he was ok! Thanks to all the first responders out there. They do so much for so many,” one social media user commented on the touching image.

“Thank you gentlemen, well done, as always!!! Her daddy looks mighty relieved and grateful!” another replied.

Although the dog had to visit a veterinarian due to the fact she was slightly banged up, she is expected to be fine.

According to HMD Trucking, drivers often experience loneliness on the road, but a dog or cat can help remedy those feelings.

“Trucking with pets is a pleasurable experience if you have the right furry friend in your cabin,” the company noted.

Meanwhile, the fire department’s website said its purpose is to offer “superior fire, rescue, and emergency services to the citizens and visitors of Cobb County in a proficient, professional, and compassionate manner.”