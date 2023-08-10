A social media influencer appeared to pay for groceries with her hand after claiming she had a chip implanted.

The influencer, identified as Burgundy Waller and also goes by the name “Chip Girl” online, claims she had the device implanted in her body in 2020, Unilad reported Sunday.

She has also reportedly used the chip to replace her keys so she can unlock her home and cupboards.

“I’m at Whole Foods and I’m about to pay for my groceries with my hand,” Waller tells viewers as she places her right hand over the cash register’s device.

Per Unilad, she had the chip implanted between her thumb and index finger.

“Did it work?” she asked an employee. Seconds later, it appears to have worked and Waller’s jaw drops.

“That’s the coolest thing ever,” she said to the camera:

She previously said she got the idea to have the chip implanted once she discussed the procedure with her “techie husband.” Now, she is apparently able to leave the house without carrying a physical credit card.

Some social media users heaped criticism on the woman, one person writing, “Ah the kind of people who will pay extra to buy groceries without artificial ingredients but will gladly insert chips inside their bodies. That makes sense.” “That’s the point of this agenda. Make it cool so others will follow,” another person commented.

However, many were skeptical of the chip.

“Debit card under her sleeve?” one person questioned, while someone else asserted, “Are they just using her hand print or did she have a chip implanted???”

“Maybe she’s hiding an Apple Watch under her sleeve, but RFID / NFC implants are becoming more common,” another user replied.

Another user voiced concern over the situation in the video, writing, “It’s scary to contemplate.”

On what appears to be Waller’s TikTok profile, she has 4.8 million followers and describes herself as a “[L]aw student. Wife. Bonus mom. Innovator. Entrepreneur. Dog mom.”

In 2017, per Breitbart News, a USA Today report said every person will eventually have a microchip implanted in their bodies:

“The time is now” for chips to be more commonly used, says Amal Graafstra, founder of Dangerous Things, a shop supplying “custom gadgetry for the discerning biohacker.” “We’re going to start to see chip implants get the same realm of acceptance as piercings and tattoos do now.”

A man in Detroit, Michigan, reportedly implanted a chip into his hand to unlock and start his Tesla vehicle without a key, according to a Breitbart News article in August 2022.

“That chip also stores his contact and medical information, including proof of his multiple vaccinations against the Chinese coronavirus,” the outlet said.