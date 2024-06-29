A New York food company is recalling its spinach products due to possible listeria contamination.

In an announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website, Solata Foods LLC of Newburgh said the product in question, “Fresh Spinach,” was distributed in local stores.

“The product comes in various sizes listed below with all brand names,[sic] All packages have lot numbers # 40606 and 11006 on the package and with an expiration date of 6/20/24 and 6/24/24 stamped on the side. The product UPC codes are listed below,” the company noted.

The full list of affected products is here.

The announcement continued:

The contamination was discovered after sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Market Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of L. monocytogenes in a 9-ounce package of Bogopa “Fresh Spinach.” Production of the product has been suspended Consumers who have purchased 9-ounce packages of Bogopa “Fresh Spinach. [sic]” Or any Spinach listed below are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (845) 393-0089

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, the signs and symptoms of a listeria infection can vary. The bacteria are mostly likely to infect pregnant women and their newborns, people aged 65 and older, and individuals who have weakened immune systems.

“Invasive means bacteria have spread beyond the intestines (gut). Invasive listeriosis happens when Listeria have spread beyond the intestines. Symptoms of invasive illness usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria,” the agency said.

Listeria infection is described as a foodborne bacterial illness. Antibiotics, if taken promptly, can help curb the illness’s effects, according to the Mayo Clinic.

People who experience symptoms of a listeria infection may have fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea.

“If you have a high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, confusion or sensitivity to light, seek emergency care. These signs and symptoms can indicate bacterial meningitis, a life-threatening complication of a listeria infection,” the clinic’s website reads.

In February, Dole recalled multiple salad kits because they were processed where a listeria outbreak occurred in California. The company also urged customers to discard the products, Breitbart News reported.