A 10-year-old boy’s parents said he is fighting hard in recovery after he was injured during Friday’s plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

Lashawn Hamiel, Andre Howard’s mother, told 6 ABC it was difficult seeing her child hurt, adding, “But he’s good. He’s pushing through,” the outlet reported on Saturday, noting he was believed to be one of the first patients who was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital after the crash.

The child was in the car with his father and siblings near Roosevelt Mall when they heard the crash and saw the fireball in the air which sent debris flying.

His father said, “My son who’s named after me, Andre Howard, tells his little sister, ‘Get down.’ And he grabs her I hear the glass shatter. I turn around, there’s a piece of metal sticking out of my son’s head from the plane.”

When an unknown man saw the child was hurt, he used his own shirt to apply pressure on the boy’s head. The child later underwent emergency surgery and his father said they were initially told their son was not supposed to survive his injuries.

Video footage shows the horrific moment the aircraft went down, shocking residents near the scene:

Several people are dead while others who were on the ground were injured during the crash that involved a Jet Rescue Air Ambulance aircraft, Breitbart News reported on Saturday:

A Mexican-registered Learjet 55, tail number XA-UCI, departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday. Approximately one minute later, the aircraft fell from about 1,600 feet and crashed on the streets of Philadelphia at the intersection of Cottman Avenue and Bustleton Avenue near the Roosevelt Mall. Jet Rescue Air Ambulance said a child receiving treatment in Philadelphia for a life-threatening condition was being transported to her home in Mexico, the Associated Press reported. The plane was en route to Tijuana, Mexico, after a scheduled stop in Branson, Missouri. The child’s mother and a crew of four were also onboard the aircraft.

According to the 6 ABC report, officials said at least seven people were killed during the incident.

On Friday evening, President Trump expressed deep sadness over the fatal crash.

He wrote in a social media post, “So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all.”

Per 6 ABC, the 10-year-old boy was eventually transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and appears to be recovering.

“To face death yesterday and speaking today, stepping up for his little sister, like I train him and his other little brothers to do off of instinct. He’s my hero,” his father stated.