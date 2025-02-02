A U.S. Navy veteran in Jacksonville, Florida, is enjoying a home designed to meet his needs and make life easier.

Retired Navy officer Christopher Bradley was overwhelmed with gratitude when the Helping a Hero organization and others joined forces to make the specially adapted home a reality, News4Jax reported, noting he and his family received the gift during a ceremony on Tuesday.

Miami-based homebuilder Lennar designed and built the residence to help Bradley, his wife Kayla, and their three children thrive, per Jacksonville Florida-Times Union:

It has wider doors, a roll-in shower, accessible back porch and extra concrete in the backyard so he can be with his family while in his wheelchair. The entry to the new home from the garage also allows Bradley and his youngest son, who has cerebral palsy and is in a wheelchair part-time, to exit their vehicle from both sides of the car.

Upon receiving the gift, Bradley said, “Dreams do come true.”

After enlisting in the Navy in 2003, Bradley suffered a spinal cord injury and a traumatic brain injury along with other injuries while manning a convoy in Iraq a few years later.

Video footage showed the moment the veteran and his family entered the home with huge smiles on their faces. His oldest daughter could not contain her joy at receiving a beautiful bedroom.

“As Christopher begins this new chapter, the community of Jacksonville stands ready to support him. The welcome home ceremony was not just a celebration of the past but a promise of a bright future. Christopher’s story is one of resilience, courage and the enduring spirit of those who serve,” Lennar said in a post about the veteran on its website.

“Thank you, Christopher, for your service and sacrifice. Your new home is a symbol of the gratitude and respect we hold for you. Welcome home, hero,” it stated.