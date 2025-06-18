Report: Nonprofit Hospitals Still Pushing DEI, Childhood Transgenderism Despite Trump’s Orders

A conservative watchdog group has issued a “Consumer Warning” against nonprofit hospitals that use taxpayer dollars and tax-exempt statuses to push the “woke agenda,” calling for an investigation into five health systems that use their federal funding to push Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), gender ideology, and climate activism over patient care.

In a recent report, Consumer’s Research targeted Cleveland Clinic, Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), Henry Ford Health (HFH), Memorial Hermann Health System, and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital with extensive proof that they all participate in DEI and transgenderism advocacy — even supporting gender transition procedures for minors.

Each system is a “tax-exempt beneficiary receiving numerous funding streams and benefits from the federal government,” the report noted.

The Ohio-based Cleveland Clinic, which operates in other states as well as internationally, pulled in nearly $16 billion in revenue last year and paid CEO Tom Mihaljevic, who says, “healthcare is only part of our mission,” over $7 million in 2023, the group reported.

Jacqui Robertson, the clinic’s DEI chief, advocated in December 2023 for “embedding diversity and inclusion in all of our processes and all of our practices,” arguing that it “has to be embedded in everything that we do.”

In 2024, Cleveland Clinic was accused of racially discriminating against patients in two healthcare programs — the Minority Stroke Program and the Minority Men’s Health Center — with the complaint alleging that ethnic minorities were given preferential treatment over white patients.

When the Saving Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act, which prohibits transgender procedures on children, was being considered by the Ohio General Assembly in 2023, the nonprofit medical center lobbied against it.

Even after the legislation became law in 2024, the clinic’s Gender Understanding, Identity and Expression (GUIDE) Program still provides a “wide range of support and intervention” for youth who are “gender questioning, gender non-conforming, gender fluid, or transgender.”

“Sometimes they may just feel like their gender assigned at birth doesn’t fit quite right,” the program’s webpage reads.

The center also directly links its climate activism to DEI, with Mihaljevic writing in 2023, “We must operate in sustainable ways that are good for our planet. We must embrace diversity, champion human rights and lead with humility and inclusiveness.”

In pursuit of a “net zero” carbon footprint, the clinic has partnered with organizations promoting aggressive climate restrictions, including the Biden-era “Better Climate Challenge” from the Department of Energy (DOE), the Consumer’s Research report stated.

VUMC relies particularly heavily on federal funding, including $468 million in National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants — the second most in the country — in 2024 alone.

Under CEO Jeffrey Balser, who was paid more than $6.9 million in compensation in 2023 — the Nashville, Tennessee-based center was found to have concealed its DEI initiatives after President Donald Trump’s January 20 executive order ending federal funding for entities that support such projects.

After Consumers’ Research exposed how VUMC was “covering up” its longstanding DEI programs by quietly restricting access to web pages for initiatives that were allegedly still active, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) wrote a letter to Balser urging them to “comply with the President’s executive action.”

As the watchdog group warned, “VUMC confirmed it was ‘eliminating’ all DEI programs, but whether the organization has truly turned the page on DEI will bear out in coming months and years.”

Disgustingly, VUMC has provided sex-change treatments to 33 minors since 2019, with 22 patients receiving irreversible body-altering surgery, according to research medical watchdog group Do No Harm.

Dr. Shayne Taylor, medical director of the Vanderbilt Clinic for Transgender Health, argued that such procedures were a “big money maker” in a 2018 lecture:

HFH’s attempt to conceal its push for childhood transgenderism has been reported by Breitbart News in April, following a prior alert from Consumer’s Research:

Michigan’s second-largest health system has deleted webpages promoting childhood transgenderism and DEI in an attempt to scrub its far-left footprints from the internet after conservative group Consumers’ Research launched a campaign against it on Monday, Breitbart News has learned. In one deleted article on “how to support a transgender teen,” Henry Ford Health staff directed parents to “get help” to allow their child to transition. “When they’re not allowed to transition, they may suffer from depression, anxiety, and an increased risk of inflicting self-harm,” the article explained.

A March 2025 Daily Caller investigation revealed that HFH continued to offer “gender-affirming care” to minors, in spite of Trump’s January 28 executive order.

According to Do No Harm’s database, HFH has treated at least 63 minor sex-change patients, including eight who underwent surgery

Memorial Hermann Health System, a large network of 17 hospitals and several healthcare facilities based in Texas, and the Maryland-based Johns Hopkins, which also has a Florida children’s hospital, both of similar language and practices supporting DEI and gender ideology.

With these findings, Consumer’s Research sent letters to Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), urging Congressional Leadership to investigate the federal funding of nonprofit hospitals.

Letters were also sent to President Donald Trump, and the governors of Ohio, Tennessee, Michigan, Texas, and Florida.

Will Hild, executive director of Consumer’s Research, told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement:

Congress must take a hard look at the generous stream of taxpayer funding flowing into these so-called nonprofit hospitals. They have exploited their privileged status to bankroll political crusades that many Americans don’t support and force every taxpayer to be complicit in their radical activism. When hospitals stray from their core mission, patient care, they fail those they claim to serve and their communities. These institutions made themselves prime targets for a federal investigation by Congress.

In his Tuesday letter to Trump, which was also addressed to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Health and Human Services (HHS) Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Hild argued that the evidence shared is “justification for initiating a formal investigation into these federally supported hospitals’ internal activities and a subsequent review of their tax-exempt privileges and the specific government funding streams which support them.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.