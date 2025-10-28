UN Special Rapporteur on Health Fined for Racist Rant Against ‘White Man’

A professional ethics panel found United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng guilty of unprofessional conduct for racist and profane remarks, and ordered her to pay a fine.

Mofokeng is an anti-Israel radical who opposes the Gaza ceasefire and prefers a return to war — despite the potentially negative consequences for public health — because, in her view, the “occupation” is not over.

“Until the occupation ends, there won’t be peace. We need an end to the occupation, immediate, unconditional ceasefire,” Mofokeng said on October 23, nearly two weeks after the ceasefire took effect.

Mofokeng had earlier used foul language on social media to attack Israel (“F** you Netanyahu”), and disparaged human rights advocate Hillel Neuer of the watchdog organization UN Watch in racist terms: “You white man. Evil scum. Voetsek [Afrikaans profanity for “Get lost”].”

The South African Zionist Federation (SAZF), a pro-Israel group, filed a complaint with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), a professional ethics body.

The HPCSA conducted an investigation and found Mofokeng guilty of unprofessional conduct, imposing a fine of 10,000 South African rand (about $580).

South Africa’s elites, both at home and abroad, tend to be viscerally anti-Israel.

A spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office declined to comment.

