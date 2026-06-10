Trump Praised for Warning 500 Hospitals to Disclose Prices or Face Fines

President Donald Trump has been praised by experts for moving to warning, and if needed, fining hospitals for failing to comply with the Trump administration rules on disclosing healthcare prices.

The Associated Press reported that the Trump administration has warned more than 500 hospitals that they are failing to provide the public pricing information, arguing that the lack of proper disclosure is keeping healthcare costs higher than they should be.

The administration warned that failing to comply with the warnings comes with penalties as high as $2 million annually for each recipient that does not disclose pricing data.

A senior Trump administration official told the outlet that Trump plans to tighten enforcement, with more hospitals likely to receive letters about the failure to disclose pricing information.

The American Hospital Association said that its members back price transparency and that a majority of hospitals are complying with the Trump transparency rules.

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy wrote in June:

For years, hospitals kept Americans in the dark about the true cost of care. Families made medical decisions without knowing the price — and too often got hit with bills that drained their savings. That ends now. Under President Trump’s leadership, HHS is enforcing hospital price transparency with real consequences. @DrOzCMS and I have a simple message for hospitals: Post your actual prices. Come into compliance immediately — or face serious consequences.

Experts have praised Trump’s increased enforcement.

Ilaria Santangelo, director research for the Patient Rights Advocate, said:

This is a major milestone for the MAHA movement. Price transparency isn’t a Republican or Democratic issue — it’s a patient issue. By holding hospitals accountable and enforcing healthcare price transparency, President Trump and Secretary Kennedy are making healthcare honest again and giving Americans the certainty they need to seek care without fear of hidden costs or surprise bills. With more than 100 million Americans carrying medical debt and millions delaying care because they don’t know what it will cost, transparency empowers patients, builds trust, lowers costs through competition, and helps ensure every family can access quality care at a price they can afford. That’s why transparency is the first step toward making America healthy again.



David Kochel, a Republican strategist, said:

This announcement directly addresses voter concerns about healthcare affordability and accountability. Americans correctly sense that hospitals believe they’re bigger than the law and can get away with ignoring it, especially when it comes to showing upfront prices. As a result, services keep getting more expensive while hospitals enjoy larger profits than ever. The Trump administration is showing that healthcare giants will no longer get an easy pass and that patients are being heard.



Andrew Bremberg, a former director of the Domestic Policy Council under the first Trump administration, said:

President Trump is doing what his predecessor failed to do and holding hospitals accountable. The Trump Administration has made maximum price transparency a pillar of their healthcare agenda. By beginning enforcement actions against hospitals, they’re putting their policy in action and taking a giant step toward achieving a more affordable healthcare system that puts the American people ahead of hospitals and insurance companies.



“President Trump’s position on ‘maximum’ price transparency is clear: Hospitals must post upfront, actionable prices or face significant fines,” Cynthia Fisher, founder and chairman of the Patient Rights Advocate, said.

“Today’s action by Secretary Kennedy and Administrator Oz is a huge win for America’s patients and a strong warning to hospitals and insurers who have put profits over patients for far too long. We applaud the administration and urge every hospital and insurer to put the American people first.”

