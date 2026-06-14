Well wishes are pouring in for President Donald Trump on his 80th birthday, which is Sunday, June 14.

The White House highlighted the occasion and said he was “a relentless patriot who fights every day for the country he loves, the people he serves, and the American Dream.”

Reverend Franklin Graham, who said in April “the hand of God” saved President Trump from three assassination attempts, also wished him a happy birthday and asked people to pray for the American leader.

“Happy 80th Birthday to President @realDonaldTrump! I’m sure he must feel like he has the weight of the world on his shoulders. Join me in praying that God would continue to strengthen him, give him wisdom, and guide his every step. And pray that God would give us peace, not just in this country, but in the Middle East, Europe, and around the world,” Graham wrote in a social media post:

President Trump recently issued a proclamation acknowledging Flag Day, which falls on his birthday, June 14, and also declaring it National Flag Week.

“On June 14, 1777, the delegates of the Second Continental Congress adopted a resolution declaring ‘that the flag of the United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new Constellation.’ In the 250th year of our glorious Republic, this Flag Day celebrates the American People, whose enduring spirit allows our beloved and timeless tricolor standard to fly as the greatest symbol of freedom, democracy, and sovereign strength the world has ever known,” the proclamation read in part.

The day is made even more patriotic because June 14 is the 251st birthday of the United States Army.

“Since its official establishment, June 14, 1775 — more than a year before the Declaration of Independence — the U.S. Army has played a vital role in the growth and development of the American nation,” the Army’s website read. “Drawing on both long-standing militia traditions and recently introduced professional standards, it won the new republic’s independence in an arduous eight-year struggle against Great Britain. At times, the Army provided the lone symbol of nationhood around which patriots rallied.”

Trump is hosting a UFC fight night event near the White House on Sunday evening as America readies to celebrate its much anticipated 250th anniversary, according to the Associated Press.

Video footage shows the setup that features an octagon-shaped arena in front of the White House, and a clip from Saturday features a bald eagle flying over the crowd, which chants “USA! USA! USA!”:

“Fight night energy is taking over DC. UFC Freedom 250 is almost here,” the White House said in the caption of a video showing a crowd at the National Mall in D.C.:

Government officials and others online shared more well wishes for the president on his birthday:

On Saturday, President Trump said a deal with Iran will be signed on Sunday before the UFC event and his departure for the G7 in France, according to Breitbart News.

“The president said the deal does not include cash exchanges and the nature of his administration’s relationship with Iran is substantially different than that of his predecessors,” the outlet stated.