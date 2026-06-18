MAHA Win: Nestlé Removes FD&C Colors as Promised

Nestlé has officially removed all FD&C colors, advancing the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda.

The company made the announcement this week, one year after initially pledging to do so.

“With this milestone, Nestlé USA’s entire portfolio is now free of FD&C colors,” a press release from the company reads, explaining that they have replaced the synthetic colors with “alternative solutions while maintaining the quality, taste, and experience people expect.”

“Updated recipes are already arriving on shelves, and consumers can check product labels for more information,” it continued.

“Consumers expect more choice, more transparency, and products they can feel good about,” Marty Thompson, CEO of Nestlé USA, said in a statement, promising that the company will “keep evolving in ways that matter to them while strengthening trust in our brands and offering high-quality food and beverages.”

“Eliminating FD&C colors from our portfolio is one more way we continue to meet those expectations while delivering the quality people know and expect from Nestlé USA,” Thompson added.

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“MAHA keeps racking up wins. Nestlé USA has officially removed FD&C colors across its U.S. food and beverage portfolio. Progress tastes pretty good,” the U.S. FDA celebrated.

“Thank you, @Nestle, for eliminating synthetic dyes from your products. Nestlé stepped up and delivered,” Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, calling on other food companies to do the same.

He pressed, “Now it’s time for every food company operating in America to do the same and help Make America Healthy Again. ”

The win comes one year after Nestlé made its original pledge, promising to eliminate synthetic dyes by mid-2026.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, several other food companies have followed suit: