WATCH: 16-Year-Old Lifeguard Becomes Hero for Saving Child from Massive Waves at California Beach

A 16-year-old lifeguard in Santa Cruz, California, is being praised for his bravery when a child’s life was in danger.

The incident happened at Seabright Beach when the lifeguard, identified as Ryder, realized a 10-year-old boy had been swept into the waves and needed help, Fox News reported Monday.

Video footage of the rescue showed the lifeguard holding onto the child as they battled the massive waves that repeatedly hit them. However, Ryder never flinched as he worked to move the boy further up the shore toward dry land.

At one point, a huge wave approached and the lifeguard leaned into it holding onto the boy. Several seconds passed before he and the child emerged from the water. Several beachgoers rushed out to help Ryder as another wave smashed into them.

Ryder continued holding the boy’s head above the water until another wave covered them. Moments later, what appeared to be another lifeguard joined the rescue along with several men from the beach as they brought the child to safety:

Scott Vander Dussen recorded the incident and told KSBW, “I’ve never seen a rescue this intense before. So when I saw that unfolding, I just didn’t know how it was going to turn out.”

He said he did not catch the initial moments when Ryder ran into the waves to save the boy.

“The waves, I wouldn’t say they were tranquil, but they were what you’d expect, a normal cadence and intensity. And then that just changed in a heartbeat. It caught a lot of people off guard,” Vander Dussen told NBC Bay Area.

“Unfortunately, this young man was overwhelmed and swept out in just a moment’s time. I’m glad it ended the way it did. I’m certain if the lifeguards weren’t there, he wouldn’t have gone home that night,” he continued, adding the child was evaluated by paramedics before he was released to his parents.

Per the Fox article, Ryder’s mother said the love and support he has received from people was overwhelming.

“I am blown away by the love, kindness, gratitude, and respect you’re sending his way! A few people have asked about a GoFundMe — but honestly he was just doing the job that he absolutely loves,” she stated.

Along with being good swimmers, lifeguards also undergo intense training in water rescue and first aid, according to the American Red Cross.