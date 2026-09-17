Longtime Arizona Republican Lawmaker Jon Kyl Dies at 84: ‘He Was a True Statesman’

Former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl (R-AZ) has died after announcing his dementia diagnosis in December, and his family said Thursday he led a “full and meaningful public life.”

He passed away after serving many years in the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate, AZ Family reported.

In a statement, his family said, “We know that Jon belonged to all of Arizona, a state he loved and explored with vigor, curiosity, and wonder. Serving his state and nation in Congress was a privilege and responsibility he honored and respected. We are grateful for his full and meaningful public life,” according to KTAR.

“We are grateful, too, for his full and meaningful family life, guided by his faith and endowed with honor, warmth and love. We cherish his presence in our lives and are thankful he has joined his beloved Creator, Jesus Christ,” the statement continued.

The outlet noted he died of complications from a neurological disease and was 84-years-old.

When he announced in December that he was stepping back from public life due to his diagnosis, Kyl said, “I was blessed to represent the people of Arizona in Congress and to have numerous other opportunities to contribute to the political and civic life of our nation and state. However, the time has come for me to withdraw from public life. I have been diagnosed with a neurological disease manifesting as dementia,” NBC News reported at the time.

While working as a lobbyist, Kyl was instrumental in the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the outlet also said.

The Biographical Directory of the U.S. Congress summarizes his accomplishments:

KYL, Jon Llewellyn, (Son of John Henry Kyl), a Senator and a Representative from Arizona; born in Oakland, Nebr., April 25, 1942; B.A., University of Arizona, Tucson 1964; LL.B., University of Arizona 1966; admitted to the Arizona State Bar in 1966 and practiced law as a member of Jennings, Strouss and Salmon, in Phoenix 1966-1986; chairman, Phoenix Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce 1984-1985; elected as a Republican to the One Hundredth and to the three succeeding Congresses (January 3, 1987-January 3, 1995); was not a candidate for reelection to the House of Representatives in 1994; elected as a Republican to the United States Senate in 1994; reelected in 2000, and again in 2006, and served from January 3, 1995, to January 3, 2013; Republican party whip (2007-2013); chair, Republican Policy Committee (2003-2007), Republican Conference (2007); was not a candidate for reelection to the Senate in 2012; appointed as a Republican to the United States Senate on September 4, 2018, to fill the vacancy caused by the death of John Sidney McCain, III, for the term ending January 3, 2023; took the oath of office on September 5, 2018, and served until his resignation on December 31, 2018.

In a social media post Thursday, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) expressed his sadness at Kyl’s passing.

“Very saddened by the loss Senator Kyl. He was a true statesman, mentor to so many and a giant in Arizona and our country,” he wrote:

“His service to AZ and our country will never be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are w/his family,” Gosar stated.