Family Denounces Canada for Bloody ‘MAID’ Killing of 83-Year-Old Woman

The family of 83-year-old Brigitte Stegemann is blasting the Canadian government for putting her to death as part of its Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) euthanasia program.

According to the family, Stegemann was railroaded into MAID by Canada’s socialist medical system and then subjected to a hideously botched procedure that left her covered in blood during her final moments.

Canada’s MAID system has grown rapidly over the past few years, expanding to cover more classes of older and younger patients, including people who are not terminally ill or suffering constant pain.

Critics have accused Canadian doctors of aggressively pushing assisted suicide to reduce costs on the overstressed national health system – and the sense of unease grew over the summer when the possibility of harvesting organs from MAID subjects while they were still alive was discussed. Accounts of doctors pushing suicide on people who were not suffering from severe illnesses have grown common.

Brigitte Kranendonk, the granddaughter of Brigitte Stegemann, told the UK Daily Mail that her grandmother “got every question wrong” on the cognitive test to determine if she was mentally sound enough to agree to MAID.

When her granddaughter asked two days in advance if she knew she was about to be put to death, Stegemann wept for 45 minutes and cried, “I’ve made a mistake.”

Nevertheless, Stegemann was killed at a care home called The Pearl in the community of Cannifton, Ontario, on July 10. The family said she “died with her hands clasped in prayer, covered in her own blood due to a botched first attempt at connecting the IV, administered by a nurse allegedly not wearing gloves.”

“No one had ever done MAID at this residential home before: this was their very first MAID procedure. So I don’t know if they just dropped the ball, because they didn’t know what they were doing,” her granddaughter explained, recalling the “phenomenal amount of blood” that erupted from Stegemann’s veins after the nurse botched the lethal injection several times.

Kranendonk said she had discussed MAID with her grandmother, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer in February, and always found her strongly opposed to the procedure. Among other factors, she said her German-born grandmother’s religious beliefs argued against suicide.

Kranendonk said that after she and her husband returned from a vacation in June, the elder care center “initiated the MAID conversation” in a very aggressive way, ostensibly because her grandmother’s health had deteriorated. She said the center conducted its first “MAID consultation” with her grandmother without her involvement.

“The nurse became very abrasive, very defensive. She was like, ‘Well, I’m just trying to advocate for her. I’m just trying to do what’s right for her,’” Kranendonk recalled.

“I truly believe that one nurse really saw us as an obstacle. We were getting in the way of her doing MAID on my grandmother. I think she really, truly believes that MAID is the best for people, and shame on me for trying to stop that,” she added.

Kranendonk accused the doctors of misrepresenting MAID to her grandmother, hinting that they were going to give her medicine that would make her “feel at peace” instead of killing her. At one point the doctor told Stegemann, “We’re going to make sure you won’t have any more pain.”

Kranendonk said the cognitive evaluation seemed heavily slanted to conclude Stegemann was of sound mind and, once the decision to pursue MAID was made, the process was rushed to its conclusion. Amazingly, she said she has never been shown the paperwork Stegemann ostensibly signed to agree to euthanasia, even though she had legal power of attorney.

“I don’t know who the witness was. I don’t know how they explained the paperwork to her. I don’t know what they said to her. I have no idea,” she said.

Kranendonk said she was surprised to learn afterward that Canada’s rules for MAID include much-touted safeguards that were supposed to prevent everything that happened to her grandmother, from the institutional pressure to accept euthanasia to the opaque paperwork.

“We live in Canada, where medical care is not always easy to get. She still needed medical care. I could not just scoop her up and bring her home,” she concluded sadly.

A police spokesman told the Daily Mail that a criminal investigation of Brigitte Stegemann’s death was underway, but could provide no details or a timetable for its resolution.

The Catholic Register noted last month that Stegemann was one of many instances where the guidelines for MAID do not appear to have been followed, or it did not deliver the transparency and caution promised by advocates of assisted suicide, bolstering calls for a national regulatory body with disciplinary powers to oversee MAID.

The fast-growing MAID industry has rejected such calls by arguing the number of cases like Stegemann’s is too small to warrant a major overhaul of the system.

“Only 0.2% of reported MAID cases (since 2018) involve serious compliance concerns which may have significant impact on the integrity of the MAID process, appropriateness of care and/or public safety,” the British Columbia Ministry of Health said in August.

The Economic Times of India noted worrisome similarities between Stegemann’s case and that of Allison Ducluzeau, a woman in British Columbia who was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2023 and was urged to accept MAID because the Canadian system could not provide the care she needed. She refused, went to the United States for treatment, and is alive and well today.

The Ducluzeau case prompted a great deal of discussion in Canada about whether or not the health system was pushing people into medically assisted suicide to save money because the cost of treating serious ailments and providing end-of-life care was so high.

“The case of Brigitte Stegemann now puts the focus somewhere even more fundamental: whether a person genuinely understood the choice being offered and freely consented to it,” the Economic Times concluded.