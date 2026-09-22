Trump Hits Leftist Agenda of Transgender Mutilation of Children at U.N. General Assembly

President Donald Trump called out the leftist agenda of transgender mutilation of children during his speech before the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

President Trump spoke about the misplaced outrage of top U.N. human rights officials, noting that they spend their time criticizing the U.S. for protecting children from transgender activism.

“It is equally unacceptable that, with all the genuine atrocities in the world, the U.N.’s top human rights officials spend their time criticizing the United States for protecting our children from transgender mutilation and transgender insanity, and enforcing our immigration laws — what they do is unbelievable,” Trump said.

“What they do — it’s transgender mutilation of our children,” he said, calling out U.N. officials for obsessing over the U.S. protecting children while turning a blind eye to the persecution of Christians globally.

“The craven hypocrites of Human Rights Council have little to say about the persecution of Christians. I mean, Christians are being persecuted all over the world. It’s not even believable. I never thought I’d say it, but it’s been happening for a long time. So this is persecution of Christians, or the crimes of the world’s most repressive regimes,” he said, adding, “Yet they want America to open up our borders to gangs and criminals from world’s most dangerous places. They want the worst people to come in from the worst places on earth, and we don’t do it anymore. We did do it, but we don’t do that anymore.”

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Trump’s administration took a strong stance against the leftist agenda of transitioning confused children. Just eight days into his second term, Trump signed an order ending the U.S. funding, sponsoring, or assisting in the “transition” of a child from one sex to another — a biological impossibility.

Further, the order stated that the U.S. “will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.”

In contrast, the Biden administration worked to normalize the delusions of confused children and actively described efforts to protect those children as forms of “discrimination.” Biden himself actively pushed the transgender agenda on children. As Breitbart News reported:

President Biden kicked off what society has deemed “Pride Month” in June with a proclamation, which he used to lambast states that have taken action to protect children from the leftist-ordained practice of mutilating their God-given bodies in the name of “gender affirmation.” … That same month, Biden released a “Pride” clip on social media in which he stated that “LGBTQI+…children” were, inexplicably, “all our kids.” This communal line of thinking is not new when it comes to leftist politicians, who often oppose policies — such as parental rights — showing that they truly believe it is they — not parents — who know what is best for America’s children.

Further, Admiral Rachel Levine, Biden’s transgender Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), asserted that “gender-affirming care” — leftist speak for hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and sex change surgery — is “medically necessary, safe, and effective for transgender and non-binary youth and adults.” Levine, a man who believes he is a woman, also declared a “summer of pride.”