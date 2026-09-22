WATCH — Maryland Man Gets Food Order from Scene of DoorDash Driver’s Car Crash: ‘Special Kind of Commitment’

A man determined to have his dinner showed up at the scene of his DoorDash driver’s recent car crash in Bowie, Maryland.

Customer Glenn Ndibnu explained in a video taken during the incident on Church Road what had happened and also questioned if it was okay for him to go across the street and get his order, Fox Business reported Tuesday.

“I DoorDashed some food, and my DoorDasher told me he got in a car accident, and he was like, ‘I can come meet him and get the food from him,'” he said, adding, “I think that’s my food right there. Is it f—ed up for me to walk across and pick it up? I look so f—ed up right now about to go get this food.”

When Ndibnu approached the delivery driver, he said “What’s going on, bro? You the DoorDasher? You alright?” The delivery driver appeared to be okay and Ndibnu thanked him and said he was sorry about what happened as the driver was coming to bring him his meal:

Social media users shared their thoughts on the video, one person writing, “What a surreal situation for everyone involved. I can understand why the customer picked up their meal once they’d arrived at the scene. You never expect an ordinary delivery to end like this.”

“Eating food salvaged straight from a delivery driver’s crash site takes a very special kind of commitment. Hard pass on that roadside seasoning,” someone else replied.

The delivery driver has since set up a GoFundMe page because his car was totaled in the accident. As of Tuesday afternoon the page had raised nearly $14,000.

“Since the accident, I have been facing several challenges at once. Losing my vehicle has left me without reliable transportation, and I have also lost my job. That has made it very difficult for me to work, manage daily expenses, and keep up with basic needs like food. On top of that, I am dealing with medical costs from the accident, which has added even more financial pressure during an already difficult time,” he wrote.

In November, the Associated Press (AP) reported “DoorDash reported higher-than-expected orders and revenue in the third quarter but warned investors that it will be spending significantly more on product development next year.”