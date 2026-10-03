Trump Sending Nearly $100 to More than 20 Million Seniors on Medicare to Offset Healthcare Costs

More than 20 million seniors will soon be receiving $90 in their bank accounts after President Donald Trump announced Friday his administration would begin sending the money to offset the cost of Medicare Part B premiums.

The roughly $2 billion in payments, according to one estimate, would come from the Medicare Improvement Fund, Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Friday evening.

“I am pleased to announce that my Administration will, immediately, begin sending ‘Checks’ of nearly $100 to over 20 MILLION wonderful Seniors to help pay for their Medicare Part B premiums, which we have already reduced by significant amounts,” Trump wrote.

He continued, “This money will come from the Medicare Improvement Fund, a pointless ‘Slush Fund’ that has only been used by Dumocrats in Congress to pay for the Waste, Fraud, and Abuse for their Special Interest friends, and drive up Healthcare costs.”

According to a White House fact sheet reported by Fox Business, the payments will go to more than 20 million Medicare Part B enrollees, either by direct deposit or check, depending on how the Medicare recipients receive their Social Security payments.

In 2026, the standard Medicare Part B monthly premium for those with “modified adjusted gross income less than or equal to $109,000” is $202.90, while the annual deductible “for all Medicare Part B beneficiaries” is $283, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Trump said the checks are intended to make Medicare more affordable for seniors.

“We are finally using this Fund, along with my Most Favored Nations Deals, to substantially LOWER costs for our Seniors,” Trump said.

He added, “I pledged to protect and preserve Medicare and Social Security, which were on the verge of RUIN by Joe Biden, who foolishly and maliciously let tens of millions of Illegal Aliens into our Country, and we are doing just that for America’s Seniors.”

The president also wrote that the payment is “separate from the equally substantial Refund ‘Checks’ we are sending to One Million Americans who were overcharged for their Unaffordable Care Act plans by Joe Biden.”

Fox also reported that the U.S. Treasury had begun “issuing $500 refund checks to more than 950,000 Americans across 30 states. Each refund also comes with a letter from Trump.”

Trump also promised to send $5,000 “Trump dividend” checks to Americans if Republicans retain control of the House and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections, a promise he made at the GOP midterm convention this summer.

“Because I delivered on this very important issue for the American People, they can also rest assured the highly popular $5,000 Trump Dividend will be distributed to every U.S. Citizen if, and when, the Republicans win the Midterm Elections!” Trump wrote.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.