Commuters in McHenry County, Illinois, experienced a traffic headache early Friday when a semi truck carrying hydrochloric acid flipped onto its side.

The incident happened on Interstate 90 near Harmony just after midnight and lanes were blocked as HAZMAT crews arrived to clean up the scene, NBC Chicago reported.

Illinois State Police (ISP) said the semi truck was hauling hydrochloric acid.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash and it remained unclear what caused the truck to overturn or how much of the liquid was spilled onto the roadway, according to Fox 32.

An image showed the semi truck laying on its side as traffic backed up behind it while emergency vehicles were also at the scene:

Authorities are still investigating and the Fox article said drivers were advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes to their destinations.

“All westbound traffic was being diverted off I-90 at Illinois Route 23. Drivers were being redirected to re-enter the tollway beyond the entrance ramp,” the outlet continued.

According to the Chemical Safety Facts website:

Hydrochloric acid is a strong, corrosive acid that can be used industrially to process steel used in the building and construction industry. It is used in the chemical industry in the large-scale production of vinyl chloride used to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic, and it is one of the chemicals that is used to produce polyurethane foam and calcium chloride. Hydrochloric acid is also used to make many other chemicals and as a disinfectant and slimicide, a chemical that prevents the growth of slime in paper stock. Other common end uses for hydrochloric acid include household cleaners, pool maintenance and food manufacturing.

Per the MedlinePlus website, “Hydrochloric acid is a clear, poisonous liquid. It is a caustic chemical and highly corrosive, which means it immediately causes severe damage to tissues, such as burning, on contact.”